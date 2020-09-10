India’s Neutral Public Relations ‘ERP’ Management Consultancy for the “C-Suite-PR & CorpComm Industry” Collective

Founder brings in-depth ERP understanding from Leadership roles across Brand Data Analytics & Measurement, Corporate Communications & PR Agencies
Despite well thought out Business & Communication Plans, Intent, Passion, C-suite Commitment, Expert Brand Communications Desks & able external Agency partners, the fundamental or core success drivers behind every Public Relations and Corporate Communications initiatives are the right application and mix of ERPs – Efforts, Resources and Processes. Right balance of ERPs will be at the core of the future growth and KRA fulfilment of the C-Suite-CCO-PR Agency assembly line.
Brand Balance ( www.brandbalance.in ), India’s first & neutral Communications ‘ERP’ Management Consultancy, for The “C-Suite-PR & CorpComm Industry Collective”, will address exactly this area. This institute will work towards strengthening these core fundamental ERP pillars through Consultancy, Concept Execution, Training & Tech Solution services.
Brand Balance will offer some of the following key benefits to the C-Suite - PR & Corporate Communications Industry ‘Collective’:
• Multiply Communications impact on Brand Scores and Business Numbers
• Strengthen & Insulate Brand Reputation
• Reduce dependency on conventional or big-ticket Marketing Expenditure Budgets
• Minimize PR Effort Wastage
• Fortify Client-Agency relationship
Commenting on the launch of Brand Balance, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Founder, says, “This UNIQUE service launch is about ‘BALANCING’ all future ‘NEW NORMALS’. The future balance of India Inc. lies in the hands of the C-suite-PR & Corporate Communications Industry ‘Collective’. Business Revenues & Business Risks are directly proportional. The C-Suite-PR & CorpComm Industry ”COLLECTIVE” will be the real protagonist which will balance both. Here, the right mix of ERPs will be the real hero and play the pivotal role. So far, this area has not been looked into seriously or undervalued either due to lack of time or shortage of dedicated resources.”
What makes this service launch even more interesting is that the corridors of our industry have been reverberating with the rhetoric on the need for “PR for PR” for more than a decade. Brand Balance becomes the first service to lead by example! Brand Balance will demonstrate the tangible value Public Relations & Corporate Communications brings to the Business stakeholders through a balanced and optimized route of Efforts, Resources & Processes Management.
Adding context to this launch, Siddhartha Mukherjee adds, “Irrespective of ‘Normal’ or ‘New Normal’ scenarios, every Client Brand requirement offers wonderful opportunity as well as huge responsibility to showcase tangible benefits of Public Relations and Corporate Communications. If the ‘Collective’ starts focusing on developing and balancing the ERPs, it can well emerge as the front runner and most sought-after brand building service industry.”
“Based on my own hands-on experience and interactions with various Industry Captains across corridors over many years, I seriously believe that while our Industry has wonderful leadership, talent, dedication, commitment, knowledge base and all the other necessary wherewithal, the only component that needs re-structuring or balancing are the ERPs – Efforts, Resources & Processes”, added Siddhartha Mukherjee.
(We got this information in a press release).