India’s Neutral Public Relations ‘ERP’ Management Consultancy for the “C-Suite-PR & CorpComm Industry” Collective

Commenting on the launch of Brand Balance, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Founder, says, “This UNIQUE service launch is about ‘BALANCING’ all future ‘NEW NORMALS’. The future balance of India Inc. lies in the hands of the C-suite-PR & Corporate Communications Industry ‘Collective’. Business Revenues & Business Risks are directly proportional. The C-Suite-PR & CorpComm Industry ”COLLECTIVE” will be the real protagonist which will balance both. Here, the right mix of ERPs will be the real hero and play the pivotal role. So far, this area has not been looked into seriously or undervalued either due to lack of time or shortage of dedicated resources.”