India’s tour of Bangladesh attracts multiple brands

“There is no doubt that Cricket is King in India, despite the ongoing football world cup. Bilateral series don’t have exorbitant rates like the IPL which makes it a better option for brands, and we have already signed up as many as 15 brands with the ad spots nearly completely sold out. The main draw of the series is the fact that all the big guns are back, and India tours Bangladesh after 7 years, the last time we had plenty of drama on and off the field. Additionally, most of the matches are being played during weekend giving advertisers primetime real estate for a fraction of the cost. Brands are aware of this which is why they see the value in being a part of the series”, says Bhairav Shanth, co-founder of ITW Universe who hold media syndication rights for the series.