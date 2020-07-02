IndiGo launches Tough Cookie campaign to thank medical frontline warriors

At a time when the country is grappling with the most unprecedented pandemic of our times, IndiGo has launched ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign on the occasion of National Doctor's Day to express gratitude towards the tireless commitment and service being given by the medical fraternity to the nation and humanity. As part of the campaign, IndiGo will provide up to 25% Tough Cookie discount on the airfares to the nurses and doctors who have serviced in these challenging times. As part of the initiative, IndiGo will track the Tough Cookie journey to make it special every step of the way, starting from a complementary cookie tin at check-in, welcome announcement at the boarding gate, special Tough Cookie sticker on the PPE and in-flight announcement giving them a warm welcome onboard.