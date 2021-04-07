Industry doyens Paytm, EY, OYO,VIVO, TCS, and more move towards healthy snacking with Daalchini

India’ first 24/7 instant snacking destination offers a contactless snacking service to offer 6-meals-a-day to corporate professionals.
Daalchini, India’s first, 24/7 snacking destination that offersdelectable and healthyhome-style food to corporate professionals, is taking the industry by storm. The company that operates through IoT-led ‘phygital’ vending machines has made deep inroads with India Inc., having become the preferred snacking partner for leading companies like GE, Byju, TCS, Paytm, Snapdeal, EY, OLX, OYO, Gaana, Cognizant, VIVO, among others. The company has also tied up with the country’s leading managed office spaces such as Smartworks and 91Springboard that house thousands of professionals.
After a prolonged lockdown, Indian organizations have reopened their doors to employees. However, the need for social distancing still exists as we are not past the pandemic. Daalchini’s vending machines offer a safe, contactless approach to office meals that are not just tasty but also healthy. Banking on its tech-led value proposition, Daalchini is able to adapt its menu based on early sales trends, thereby predicting and driving impulse purchasing. With this approach, the company has already launched 400 vending machines across Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, Goa, and more.
As part of its commitment of serving 6-meals-a-day, Daalchini is creating a sub-99 food store to enable brands in all F&B categories (like Frozen, Chilled, Meal-kits, Snacks, Bakery, Immunity Boosters, Healthy/Energy drinks, Yogurts, etc.) to reach their targeted audience and help them scale fast across multiple geographies.
Speaking on its growth, Ms. Prerna Kalra, Founder, Daalchini, said, “This, in turn, helps corporate professionals enjoy nutritious and delicious meals that are suitable for any time of the day. We are thrilled to have partnered with domain-leading companies. Such a growth trajectory gives us the impetus to continue offering impeccable tech-led services and unlock further opportunities for our franchise partners.”
Daalchini co-founder, Vidya Bhushan, shares - “We aim to create a robust supply chain of affordable 24*7 snacking options in 20 cities this year. We strive to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of home-style food that is not only instantly available but also healthy and hygienic."
EY, Akshay Arora, assistant director, said, “At EY, one of our core commitments is creating a top-notch employee experience with world-class services and amenities. Daalchini’sIoT-powered vending machines allow us to deliver this experience with scrumptious home-style meals that are delightful and hygienically packaged. Moreover, they enable social distancing which is the need of the hour. We’re looking forward to many years of delicious food with Daalchini.”
TCS, G Bhatia, Administration Head, said, “Since reopening our offices, we have been upholding the highest standards of safety and hygiene for all our employees. Daalchini has been a big part of this endeavor, allowing us to offer safe in-house snacking to everyone. The snacks are perfectly balanced and suit the palettes of our diverse team.”
