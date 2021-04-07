Industry doyens Paytm, EY, OYO,VIVO, TCS, and more move towards healthy snacking with Daalchini

As part of its commitment of serving 6-meals-a-day, Daalchini is creating a sub-99 food store to enable brands in all F&B categories (like Frozen, Chilled, Meal-kits, Snacks, Bakery, Immunity Boosters, Healthy/Energy drinks, Yogurts, etc.) to reach their targeted audience and help them scale fast across multiple geographies.

Speaking on its growth, Ms. Prerna Kalra, Founder, Daalchini, said, “This, in turn, helps corporate professionals enjoy nutritious and delicious meals that are suitable for any time of the day. We are thrilled to have partnered with domain-leading companies. Such a growth trajectory gives us the impetus to continue offering impeccable tech-led services and unlock further opportunities for our franchise partners.”