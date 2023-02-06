Insightful debates, announcements mark India TV Samvad Budget Conclave

Railway, IT and Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India’s first bullet train will run in August 2026, while the first Hydrogen train will run for trails on Indian tracks by December this year. He also announced that Vande Metro trains will run on 100-km stretch between cities on a shuttle basis on the lines of similar inter-city trains in Europe.Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the government's policies, alleging that the common people was facing problems relating to inflation and unemployment. Gourav Vallabh, Congress spokesperson hit out at the government over its policies and its silence on the Hindenburg report.