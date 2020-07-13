Inspired by original storytellers, 'MaPa' will allow recording stories in own voice

The million-dollar question that most parents face is, “How do we keep children gainfully engaged?” This is more relevant in today’s times when parents have to don many hats and juggle many responsibilities.
A research amongst 1000 mothers on the MAAD - Make Awesome Ads platform (a subsidiary of GoKrazee Innovations Pvt Ltd founded by Sunder Raman and Aditya Jaishankar) revealed interesting insights around storytelling being a powerful engine for overall development of children in their formative years Also somewhere in today's busy lives parents lamented about the fact that the charm of storytelling is being lost.
Based on these insights the team arrived at an idea of an interactive global storytelling app called MaPa Story. The name MaPa was inspired by the original storytellers in every child's lives their Ma's and Pa's, that is their moms and pops. The team decided to create an app that would not just be about listening to stories but would be fun, interactive, and activity-based.
MaPa Story is a storytelling app with a difference. Unlike any other app, this storytelling plus activity-based app enables parents and kids to record stories in their own voice. This enables kids and parents to not just listen to stories together but record stories in their own voice leading to a strong emotional bond between the parent and the kid.
Another value add will be that stories will come with activities. These activities will be fun based and experiential ,both offline and online activities that will keep the kid fruitfully engaged. Parents will have a free hand on how much they would like to participate with the kid.
As vouched for by a parent "This is very much the need of the hour in today's busy hectic world to keep our kids fruitfully engaged
But the unique recording feature is not the only thing that parents will have to look forward to in the MaPa Story app
MaPa Story is creating a kiddie weekend property where kids will actually be able to narrate stories in their own voice .Parents and children have shown a lot of enthusiasm related to the kiddie Wednesday, a property launched on the Facebook page .Kids have been narrating stories every week and the response has been overwhelming .
Watching kids evolve into storytellers every week is a source of immense joy for the MaPa team
The other thing to look forward to is a unique school fund that will reward users for their participation. Brands that are interested in the 3 to 10 kids TG will partner with the school fund and provide rewards to children who actively participate in both the storytelling aspect and the activity aspect on the app
The objective of the Mapa Story app is as follows
• Build the next generation of storytellers by enabling kids to become storytellers
• Enabling kids to be more expressive through the modes of storytelling
• Enabling the holistic development of the kid in their formative years through stories plus activities associated with them
The team has brought together a diverse set of people who have come together as we all believe in a common cause “Stories can do More “ .A bunch of passionate people from diverse backgrounds definitely helps in building a more enriching storytelling platform .” says Jaishankar .
Says Jaishankar , Saloni is an educator and a mother who is social media savvy with connects across diverse mother groups This enables her to have deeper insights into the children and mothers of today . Megha has tons of experience with companies like Viacom and is also a voice over artist who is fascinated by the art of narrating stories Priyal Podar who actively promotes us through influencers and bloggers has had an extraordinary journey herself .From homemaker to a food blogger and now working across bloggers and influencers across the country .
Diverse backgrounds coming together to become our brand advocates and promote the power of stories
Says Sunder the team is tirelessly working on other game-changing participatory activities like storified learning based on school curriculum and other ideas for the app. Discussions with clients/brands who wish to make a genuine impact among the 3 to 10 kid’s audience and their parents through stories and activitie has already began .
(We got this information in a press release).