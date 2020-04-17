Jagran New Media is staunchly dedicated to providing factual & credible content to its users

In addition to providing the regular content, our key content strategy revolved around various buckets like fact check, news, education, health, women & lifestyle. A special content pipeline has been designed for every genre to provide the users with something meaningful in these times. In order to provide the most reliable content, experts from various fields have also been looped in. For instance, News genre will be focusing on covering Factual & credible content for the Hindi Heartland, Covid News, Real time News & Analysis from our authentic sources & local weather updates. The lifestyle portal especially designed for women- HerZindagi started the ‘Lockdown Challenge’ asking the users to utilize this time to learn a new skill, cook interesting meals, brush up their GK etc. JagranJosh, the leading education site, started a special page- Study at home, which is the new normal now, to help its users to get through this phase without missing on the academic growth. Our Health portal- Onlymyhealth also started the ‘War Against Virus’ campaign focusing on bringing expert vetted information, precautions and do’s and don’ts around the Covid19 infection. Onlymyhealth also took this opportunity to reach out to the users on social media with daily Instagram lives bringing audiences directly in touch with doctors, nutritionists, mental health experts who answer burning questions.