JSW Paints launches Sachche Rang campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana

Commenting on the new campaign A S Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints said, “Our new Sachche Rang campaign turns the spotlight on the unfair industry convention where consumers are forced to pay more for different colours in a product. The ‘Any Colour One Price' proposition that offers 1808 colours at the same price, be it whites, pastels, mid tones or deep accents, is an industry-first offering disrupting the entire paints market. This unique proposition will restore the consumer’s freedom of choice in colour. Ayushmann interestingly brings consumers to the moment of truth – the “Any Colour One Price” brand promise of JSW Paints. We are sure this will bring the problem of unequal and opaque pricing of colours into mainstream conversation.”