JSW Paints takes Any Colour One Price campaign to India’s upcountry markets

According to A.S. Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints, “Consumers do not pay a different price for their colour of choice in other categories from apparels to automotives or cosmetics to durables. Why should they in paints? And most consumers are unware they pay extra for Colour when they buy paints, sometimes as much as the base paint itself. At JSW Paints we have thoughtfully brought the best in technology and global best practice to offer consumers the freedom of choice in colour with our promise of “Any Colour One Price” – the first and only paint company to do so in India.