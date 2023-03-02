Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveils the wonders

1. Hirebenakal Rock Tombs: Dating back tothe period between 800 BC and 200BC, it is estimated, this prehistoric site in Koppal district’s Gangavati taluk, is declared to be the ‘Mega Stone Age Wonder’. 2. Hampi: Built between 14th and 16th century, Hampi stands as the stellar example of Vijayanagara Empire’s glorious rule. Still standing beautiful in Vijayanagara district, Hampi has been declared the ‘Architectural Wonder’.

3. Gomateshwara: The 57-feet tall towering statue of Gomateshwara was built in the 10th century atop the Vindhyagiri Hill in Hassan district’s Shravanabelagola. It has been declared as a ‘Philosophical Wonder’.

4. Gol Gumbaz: Built by Sultan Mohammed Adil Shah during the 17th century in Bijapur (now Vijayapura), the massive Gol Gumbaz has been declared the ‘Architectural Science Wonder’. 5. Mysore Palace: Dating back to the 19th and 20th century, the world-famous Amba Vilas Palace, which was envisioned by the Wodeyar Dynasty was declared as the ‘Royal Heritage Wonder’. 6. Jog Falls: Considered among the most beautiful waterfalls in India, water gushes from a great height of 830-feet in Shimoga district’s Jog Falls. This world-famous visual treat has been declared a ‘Natural Wonder on Land’.

7. Netrani Island: Symbolic of love itself, this heart-shaped island on the Arabian Sea off Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district has been declared a ‘Natural Wonder onWater’.