KBC Season 12 registers over 2.5 million entries on day one

The countdown for country’s most revered seat has officially begun. Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 12th season led by the legendary host - Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. With the initiation of the online registrations, the show has already opened to a thunderous response clocking more than 2.5 million entries on day one of registrations. The participation through SonyLIV has gone up by over 360%, as compared to last year, underlining the trend towards acceptance of digital as the preferred mode for registration.