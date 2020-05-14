KBC Season 12 registers over 2.5 million entries on day one

SonyLIV witnesses 360% increase in participation over last year.
The countdown for country’s most revered seat has officially begun. Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 12th season led by the legendary host - Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. With the initiation of the online registrations, the show has already opened to a thunderous response clocking more than 2.5 million entries on day one of registrations. The participation through SonyLIV has gone up by over 360%, as compared to last year, underlining the trend towards acceptance of digital as the preferred mode for registration.
With a rise in digital consumption amongst users, the entire selection process of KBC 12 has been planned virtually to scale up engagement and drive participation. The new addition of knowledge test and video submission introduced as a part of the selection process is being well-received by the users.
Over the last two decades, Kaun Banega Crorepati has redefined the value of knowledge. The show has changed fortunes and inspires generations of fans to pursue their aspirations through education and learning. Registrations for this season are open until May 22nd. Users can participate by answering the question asked by Mr. Bachchan every day at 9p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television. The answers can be sent either through the SonyLIV app or SMS.
Amogh Dusad - Head, Programming and New Initiatives, Digital Business:“A 360 percent growth in participation of KBC Registration on SonyLIV further reinforces the popularity and appeal of KBC and also underlines the increase in penetration of SonyLIV as a platform. This year, with a 100% digital selection process for KBC, one can expect much higher level of engagement on SonyLIV and a never-before interactive 2nd screen experience.”
