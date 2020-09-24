Laqshya Media Group’s latest report, ‘The world is moving… again!’

Even while staying at/working from home, customers had not stopped making purchases. 25+ lakh 2-Wheelers, 4.6+ lakh Personal Vehicles and 1.87 lakh Tractors were sold between June and August 2020. Ecommerce order volume has grown by 130% for the beauty & wellness sector, followed by FMCG with a growth of 55% and agriculture and health & pharma with 38%. All these product verticals, including Indian e-Commerce (that aspires to reach the $200 billion mark in the next few years) will need to invest in its customers – drive them to the best brand decisions, using the most effective media at their disposal. The report shows results obtained by PJ Solomon – Digital and OOH are the media of the future. These are the lowest cost AND high-recall media that brands must effectively utilize.