LAVA launches ‘Desh ki apni Dhun’

Indian mobile handset brand, Lava International Limited, launched a #ProudlyIndian tune- ‘Desh ki apni Dhun’ on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. The campaign video introduces Lava’s unique signature tune that brings alive the real sounds of India. Recreated with the sounds we hear on Indian streets, Lava’s Desh ki apni Dhun highlights the core of the brand which is the feeling of being Proudly Indian. The campaign re-emphasizes on the fact that Lava has nurtured its roots on Indian soil, and profoundly understands the uniqueness & diversity of the country.