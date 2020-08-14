LAVA launches ‘Desh ki apni Dhun’

The campaign video introduces Lava’s unique signature tune that brings alive the real sounds of India.
Indian mobile handset brand, Lava International Limited, launched a #ProudlyIndian tune- ‘Desh ki apni Dhun’ on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. The campaign video introduces Lava’s unique signature tune that brings alive the real sounds of India. Recreated with the sounds we hear on Indian streets, Lava’s Desh ki apni Dhun highlights the core of the brand which is the feeling of being Proudly Indian. The campaign re-emphasizes on the fact that Lava has nurtured its roots on Indian soil, and profoundly understands the uniqueness & diversity of the country.
The campaign video beautifully captures all the familiar street sounds ranging from the rattling of 'ghungroos' to the clinking of 'banta' bottles, which is further supported by stark visuals straight out of new India. The video ends with a message 'Desh ki apni Dhun, Desh ka apna Lava' which aptly summarizes the theme of the campaign.
Lava’s Desh ki apni Dhun can be downloaded as a ringtone.
Speaking about the campaign, Mugdh Rajit, Head- Marketing, Lava International said, “We are really excited to introduce our signature tune through this campaign. As an Indian brand we wanted to create a ‘Desh ki apni Dhun’ which is synonymous to the feeling of being #ProudlyIndian. We are confident that this ‘Desh ki apni Dhun’ will rekindle an emotional bond with India.”
(We got this information in a press release).