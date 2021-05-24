LearnApp.com partners with Tanmay Bhat

Partnership will facilitate free financial education for 1 Million user.
Subscription-based, online financial education leader, LearnApp.com, announced their partnership with Tanmay Bhat, one of India’s most popular Standup Comedian and YouTuber, to launch a series of videos explaining the basics of trading. The 10-episode series will be launched on the channel – Honestly by Tanmay Bhat and will feature Prateek Singh, Founder of LearnApp.com, don the role of Tanmay’s financial tutor, explaining the basics of trading. The video series will be live on the YouTube channel from 07.06.2021 and will have one episode per day. The partnership is aimed at filling the gap of the need for good quality financial education that is not just informative, but also interesting.
Speaking on the partnership, Prateek Singh, founder, LearnApp.com opined, “At LearnApp.com we believe that good quality financial education must be accessible to everyone. By partnering with Tanmay Bhat, we will get closer to reaching 1 Million users by the end of the year from the current 200k users. This series makes free-of-cost financial education content accessible to those who never thought they could understand money. The series is technically deep, rich in entertainment with world class production value. Finance needs to be cooler to be mainstream, right now the industry is extremely uptight, this series will change that.”
Adding to Prateek’s thoughts, YouTuber Tanmay Bhat added, “I never really understood what the whole deal about investing and trading is. I came across Prateek’s videos on LearnApp.com and found it interesting. He made trading look simple and easy for anyone. We reached out to them to partner and create a free resource of the basics in trading. We are thrilled to be able to create a wonderful resource available to everyone.”
(We got this information in a press release).