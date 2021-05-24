LearnApp.com partners with Tanmay Bhat

Subscription-based, online financial education leader, LearnApp.com, announced their partnership with Tanmay Bhat, one of India’s most popular Standup Comedian and YouTuber, to launch a series of videos explaining the basics of trading. The 10-episode series will be launched on the channel – Honestly by Tanmay Bhat and will feature Prateek Singh, Founder of LearnApp.com, don the role of Tanmay’s financial tutor, explaining the basics of trading. The video series will be live on the YouTube channel from 07.06.2021 and will have one episode per day. The partnership is aimed at filling the gap of the need for good quality financial education that is not just informative, but also interesting.