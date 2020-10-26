Levi’s launches new capsule collection to support artists

The t-shirts and sweatshirts have unmissable messages and artwork that beautifully connect with our current situation. They are bold, impactful, eye-catching, and drive home the message of safety and togetherness, all at the same time. The collection with its distinctive artistic messaging will give our fans that little reassurance in the morning or make a statement on video calls with their friends and family. Some have the line “One Big Earth – One Big Mind” written on them, aiming to show that despite the social distance we are not alone and we can build a network of well-being and solidarity; while some have the “Satark Nari” or “Cautious Woman” – who does namaste, wears a mask and follows social distancing – printed on them; there are also some which ask you to “Always Hope”, and have an optimistic state of mind so that we can appreciate our relationships with each other and the planet.