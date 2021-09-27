Lock Your Frame Ahead of the Samsung Festival Sale

The Frame isn't just beautiful, it offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life like colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for an exceptional picture quality. The Frame 2021 also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.

“The Frame is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular lifestyle TVs. As TV is a centrepiece of living spaces today, consumers want their TV to amp up the aesthetics and lend a feel of modern design to their homes in addition to offering a premium cinematic experience. The frame offer will be available on Amazon and Flipkart to provide the perfect chance for consumers to enhance and upgrade their living spaces with never before offers on The Frame TV,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India