Lock Your Frame Ahead of the Samsung Festival Sale

Consumers can also participate in an online quiz to win discount coupon up to INR 1,000.
Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand has announced never before offers on Amazon & Flipkart for its revolutionary lifestyle TV, The Frame, which is a TV when it’s on and Art when it’s off, to allow consumers to take the aesthetic quotient of their home a notch higher this festive season with exciting offers.
Unbelievably stunning, The Frame has been tastefully designed to make your luxury living space more distinctive and allow you to make your own style statement with stunning and customizable bezel options that come in different colours to complement your surroundings. With the latest edition of The Frame, you can curate your personal art collection from growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art.
By notifying for the offer, consumers will get priority buying option and special updates on The Frame, once festive sale goes live on Amazon & Flipkart. To avail this offer, consumer have to click on ‘Notify Me’ and register for updates from 27 September – 02 October 2021.
During festive offers on Amazon & Flipkart that start from 03 October 2021, consumers can avail a special discount of up to INR 8,000 while buying The Frame 2021. Additionally, they will also get recently launched Bezels up to INR 9,900 complimentary with select models, cashback up to INR 3,000 and no cost EMIs (24 month) with leading banks. Consumers also stand a chance to win discount coupons worth up to INR 1,000 by participating in a quiz in the run up to the festive sale. These offers are applicable on The Frame models starting from 43-inch size and going all the way up to 65-inch.
The Frame isn't just beautiful, it offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life like colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for an exceptional picture quality. The Frame 2021 also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.
“The Frame is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular lifestyle TVs. As TV is a centrepiece of living spaces today, consumers want their TV to amp up the aesthetics and lend a feel of modern design to their homes in addition to offering a premium cinematic experience. The frame offer will be available on Amazon and Flipkart to provide the perfect chance for consumers to enhance and upgrade their living spaces with never before offers on The Frame TV,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India
(We got this information in a press release).