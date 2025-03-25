MAHE and SRV Media showcase student life in new musical ad film

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched a new musical film in collaboration with SRV Media. The campaign showcases student life at Manipal, known as The University Town of India, and its student-driven environment.

Advertisment

The film targets Gen Z audiences, highlighting student aspirations and experiences. Using music, storytelling, and visuals, it presents Manipal as a hub for education, innovation, and student life.

The film showcases MAHE’s student-driven environment, covering academics, innovation, sports, and social life. Featuring an original music composition, it highlights Manipal as a hub for learning and growth.

The film follows five student personas, each representing a different aspect of life at MAHE:

‘The Genius’ focuses on the university’s tech labs, research facilities, and innovation-driven campus.



‘The Wanderer’ highlights the town’s natural surroundings, including mountain trails, beaches, and adventure spots.



‘The Athlete’ showcases Manipal’s sports infrastructure, including the Marena complex, squash and badminton courts, and gym facilities.



‘The Social Butterfly’ captures the cultural diversity, cafés, shopping areas, and student community.e



‘The Vibe Setter’ represents music, dance, theatre, and campus festivals.

To further amplify its brand presence and engage prospective students, MAHE has partnered with SRV Media, a digital marketing and branding agency, for strategic marketing campaigns. This collaborative effort highlights Manipal’s unique student ecosystem and sets a new benchmark in education marketing.

Speaking about the vision behind the campaign, Neel Desai, AVP-brand communication and creative director at SRV Media, said, “Our goal was to bring ‘The University Town of India’ to life through a creative and emotionally resonant campaign. By featuring actual MAHE students as actors and singers, we ensured the film’s authenticity, making it highly relatable for aspiring students. This approach allows young audiences to envision themselves in Manipal, fostering a deep emotional connection to the campus and its lifestyle.”

“We had an incredible experience collaborating with SRV Media for the ‘Life at MAHE, Manipal’ film. The journey of bringing MAHE’s vibrant campus, academic excellence, and student life to the screen was very fulfilling. This film beautifully captures the essence of MAHE, Manipal, resonating with students, alumni, and aspirants alike. The outcome has been overwhelmingly positive," said Vineeta Sharma, director, marketing, at Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.