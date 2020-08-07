Maker of Cycle Agarbathies launches Ayurvedic surface disinfectant spray

The new brand from N Ranga Rao and Sons (NRRS) has been named “Healing Touch" and has been certified by the Ministry of AYUSH.
N. Ranga Rao and Sons (NRRS), the makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathies, the world’s largest manufacturer of Agarbathies, launched the Ministry of AYUSH Certified, “Healing Touch Surface Disinfectant Spray” with a proprietary of Ayurvedic formulation that instantly eliminates99.9% of Viruses, Bacteria, and fungi on non-porous surfaces.
In our everyday life, we come in contact with different surfaces in the office, the elevator, toilets, taxi, or any mode of transport when we travel and eventually when we get back home. The surfaces harbor germs and pathogens for prolonged periods.
The Healing Touch Multisurface Disinfectant Spray comes in a 250 ml aerosol can and contains 86.4 % v/v ethyl alcohol. All you have to do is spray the product on any hard or soft surface which is non-porous and let it dry for a few seconds and wipe it to eliminate 99.9% of Viruses, Bacteria, and fungi. The product also contains Lemon essential oil which is a natural disinfectant and refreshes our mood.
Speaking about the launch, Kiran Ranga, managing director, Ripple Fragrances said, “We believe that cleanliness and hygiene are stepping stones to healthy living. As our cities become more populated, we have to learn to live with habits that ensure personal and public hygiene. Healing Touch Multi-Surface Disinfectant Spray offers a quick and convenient way of protecting our personal space from germs and pathogens we encounter in different public spaces and ensure that we don’t take them back home. The brand is manufactured in India and utilizes a proprietary Ayurvedic formulation to offer peace of mind through ingredients that are time tested .”
(We got this information in a press release).