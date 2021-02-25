Making tomorrow better than today: Tata Sky’s New Purpose Statement

Tata Sky’s new campaign will be communicated through multiple media channels across languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Odia. The TVC takes us through the lives of families and individuals at home through the point of view of TV as they celebrate, what appear to be moments of togetherness, learning, camaraderie and happiness. On Social media, engagement will be driven through #HarGharKiKhidki campaign that will highlight the candid and unfiltered emotions of our audience through the lens of Tata Sky. The campaign will feature famous influencers asking their followers and other content creators to participate by making Reels of their family enjoying entertainment on Tata Sky using the original audio of the TVC to create brand recall.