Mathrubhumi collaborates with Kerala Government ODEPC for Future Gateway Webinar Series

Commenting on this, N Sasidharan Nair, Chairman, ODEPC Ltd, “Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Ltd (ODEPC) started an initiative with Mathrubhumi with an aim to support maximum job seekers from Kerala who are aspiring for an opportunity in Abroad. It intended to create awareness about smooth hassle free migration through ODEPC. The team had also aimed at identifying more employers across the globe. We are extremely impressed to see the response from viewers. The speakers chosen are associated with the same field and they have contributed immensely from their experience. Based on the outcome of this event, we intend to have more such purposeful initiatives for the public in future. ODEPC wishes to assure that we will extend the support to the registrants of the webinar