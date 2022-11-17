Mathrubhumi Festival of Letters is back

M V Shreyams Kumar, Chairman MBIFL, explained the rationale behind the festival of letters: “Being in the forefront of all progressive movements in our state, we deemed it incumbent on us to celebrate the role of letters in contributing to the moral arc of a nation, by conceiving the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters.” The Managing Director, Mathrubhumi, went on to say: “In our centenary year, it is also a tribute to the vision of my late father, the writer M P Veerendra Kumar, who guided our corporate fortunes for more than four decades, as the Chairman and Managing Director of Mathrubhumi.”

(We got this information through the press release)