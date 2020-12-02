Mathrubhumi News consolidates its position with the launch of new and innovative programming mix

One of the channel’s biggest shows, Super Prime Time, the prime time debate takes a different shape with the program becoming a tight one hour presentation, Monday- Friday, 7.30 pm - 8.30 pm. The afternoon time band sees the introduction of two shows, She Matters ( Monday - Friday, 2.30 pm -3.30 pm) an one of its kind initiative, which looks at various issues/developments from women’s perspective, Spark @ 3 ( Monday- Saturday, 3 pm - 4 pm) considers all the main headlines from the day and then takes a deep dive into one of the topics which warrants the attention. Mathrubhumi Explainer (Monday- Friday, 7.20 to 7.30 pm) is a 10 minute innovative bite sized program with comprehensive, impactful and data rich explainers on interesting, relevant and trending topics. Njangalkkum Parayaanudu ( Monday - Saturday, 8.30 pm - 9 Pm) is a crisp, 30 minutes prime time conversation which throws light on the views of the youth on different topics and Mathrubhumi World Wide (every Saturday, 8.30pm - 9 pm) is a unique weekly summary of developments from across the world on different topics.