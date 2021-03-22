Mathrubhumi shakes the market with A 40 page Anniversary Special Issue on 18th March

Mathrubhumi, one of the top 10 dailies in the country, pulled off an amazing feat on its 98th anniversary by bringing out a 40 page issue with great content that readers are storing as reference material and very good advertising support. Although this shook the competition, it provided the necessary boost to the print industry, particularly at the time when almost all advertisers are preparing to close their books for the current financial year and that too this being not a great year for many.