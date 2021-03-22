Mathrubhumi shakes the market with A 40 page Anniversary Special Issue on 18th March

These brought in many non-print advertisers to Mathrubhumi which is also benefiting the competition.
Mathrubhumi, one of the top 10 dailies in the country, pulled off an amazing feat on its 98th anniversary by bringing out a 40 page issue with great content that readers are storing as reference material and very good advertising support. Although this shook the competition, it provided the necessary boost to the print industry, particularly at the time when almost all advertisers are preparing to close their books for the current financial year and that too this being not a great year for many.
Mathrubhumi always led the way in ensuring the print dominance in Kerala stays intact. This included an Onam celebration, Diwali celebration, although Diwali is not a big festival in Kerala and two shopping festivals where advertisers were given an opportunity to showcase their businesses to our readers. These brought in many non-print advertisers to Mathrubhumi which is also benefiting the competition. We believe these responses these initiatives generated stood as the advertisers’ testimony when we initiated the 98th year special.
Speaking about the special issue, M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group said “Print in Kerala is unlike print anywhere else and the exclusive and quality audience Mathrubhumi delivers makes it a compelling proposition for the advertisers. As a challenger brand, we are committed to innovations and win-win partnerships with clients which Kerala has never witnessed. Our Initiative AdImpact is just in line with this vision. I congratulate the entire team at Mathrubhhumi who toiled to make the special issue a success and I also thank all our advertisers for their support”
(We got this information in a press release).