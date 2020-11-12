McDonald’s re-introduces Chicken McGrill after netizens urge the brand to #BringMcGrillBack

McDonald’s Chicken McGrill burger has undoubtedly been the country’s most loved burger, and customers have been yearning for its return since it was discontinued over a year ago. Well, guess what? The Chicken McGrill burger lovers started a campaign #BringMcGrillBack, with netizens lending their support in signing the petition that was initiated by a fan in 2019. The campaign further found support from comic Abhishek Upmanyu and actor Neha Dhupia who also signed the petition and spoke about their love for the burger. Many more influencers such as JustJanvi, Aneesah Hukani, popular F&B blogger Aman Singhal, also took to their social media urging McDonald’s to bring back their favourite burger.