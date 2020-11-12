McDonald’s re-introduces Chicken McGrill after netizens urge the brand to #BringMcGrillBack

McDonald’s Chicken McGrill burger has undoubtedly been the country’s most loved burger, and customers have been yearning for its return since it was discontinued over a year ago. Well, guess what? The Chicken McGrill burger lovers started a campaign #BringMcGrillBack, with netizens lending their support in signing the petition that was initiated by a fan in 2019. The campaign further found support from comic Abhishek Upmanyu and actor Neha Dhupia who also signed the petition and spoke about their love for the burger. Many more influencers such as JustJanvi, Aneesah Hukani, popular F&B blogger Aman Singhal, also took to their social media urging McDonald’s to bring back their favourite burger.
Wondering what happened next? Well, when large number of requests started pouring in, McDonald’s decided to listen to its customers and announced the reintroduction of the popular Chicken McGrill burger to its menu.
Tailored to the Indian taste palate, Chicken McGrill is made with a grilled chicken patty and tangy mint sauce, for an authentic and flavorful taste. Priced at INR 79, the burger is also available in Big Hug variant i.e. with an extra patty to ‘double’ the fun and experience.
The re-introduction of Chicken McGrill is a perfect example of how social media can help consumers and brands communicate with each other.
“We have been observing the love and affection for the Chicken McGrill for quite a while, and many McGrill fans including influencers have been requesting us to bring their favourite burger back through social media. On popular demand, we decided to #BringMcGrillBack. The positive comments that we have received for the burger on social media is extremely motivating and with the relaunch, we are doing our part to bring back some cheer to McDonald’s lovers”, says Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).
With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s.
Furthermore, as a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald’s restaurants.
(We got this information in a press release).