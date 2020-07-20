MediBuddy-DocsApp's new video creates awareness around mental health against COVID backdrop

As mental health at work is a real concern, MediBuddy-DocsApp requests corporates to recognize and rise to the challenge of creating a stress-free workplace and encourage its employees to talk about their mental health and implement a “Stress-Day Off”. At MediBuddy-DocsApp, employees are encouraged to take a stress day off to enable them to take better care of their cognitive health. This small initiative by the platform can surely gain a large momentum, with the support and contribution of corporate organizations in educating as well as assisting their employees to nurture their mental health. Collective action in this direction will help address and de-stigmatize issues pertaining to one’s mental well-being.