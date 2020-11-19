MensXP celebrates International Men’s Day

Speaking at the launch of the brand’s International Men’s Day campaign, Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO - MensXP said, “International Men’s Day is an opportunity for us to of appreciate and celebrate the great men in our lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all. At MensXP, we have always been the canvas for a progressive conversation on what it means to be a man in today’s day and age. This year, we have taken it upon ourselves to raise nation-wide awareness on men’s mental health & wellbeing while encouraging people to celebrate men in their lives.”