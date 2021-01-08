Mi India collaborates with renowned photographer Atul Kasbekar saluting the true heroes of 2020

Atul Kasbekar, Photographer says, “Technology today has made it possible for everyone to capture some brilliant photographs through their smartphone cameras. The Mi 10i’s 108MP camera allowed me to capture images with some unbelievable sharpness. The images captured were extremely rich in details with a wide dynamic range and the natural light, tonal range of the photos were truly quite exquisite and very close to what one might find on a professional camera. This calendar represents the many thousands that have been there for the rest of us in the country and have done some remarkable work. It has been a privilege for me to capture their stories and shine a spotlight on these quiet, un-sung heroes of 2020.”