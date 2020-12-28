MICANVAS – India’s Largest Marketing Festival goes virtual from 26th Dec!

Serving as a showcase of Marketing and Branding, which MICA prides itself on, MICANVAS is a mix of challenging events, fun competitions, and enthralling artists.
MICA, Ahmedabad is all set to host its annual and largest marketing festival in India, 'MICANVAS' from December 26-28, 2020, albeit virtually. With more than 10,000+ participants registering from the top B-schools, this year's MICANVAS promises to be bigger and bolder.
With institutes closed in the light of the pandemic, the entire three-day event will be online. With this year's theme of 'ALT REALITY,' the events and activities will not only be quirky and out of the box but shall require creative thinking and quick wits to solve and win the substantial prizes of up to 6 lakhs.
Delving more on the theme, Samprit Basu, a senior member of MICANVAS, said, "The new normal has left us all staying indoors in anguish. In the absence of physical spaces and proximity, the virtual world is a welcome bubble where we find an alternate reality away from these hardships. MICANVAS 2020 invites all to the digital world - an alternate reality with umpteen possibilities envisioned through the beloved MICA campus."
This year, the students will have an opportunity to listen to some of the biggest names in the Media, Branding and Advertising Industry, including international stalwarts namely Dr. David Aaker, also known as 'Father of Modern Advertising,' Mr. Rory Sutherland, Vice-Chairman, Ogilvy Group, Ms. Rashi Goel, Director, Marketing and Consumer Connections, Nestle India, Mr. Sushant Divgikar, LGBTQ activist and drag artist, Mr. Kishore Ajwani, Managing Editor News18 India, Mr. Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Former Editor at Economic and Political Weekly, Mr. Govindraj Ethiraj, Founder, BOOM, and Mr. Rakesh Godhwari, chairman, School of Meaningful Experience.
The artists for each night include Indie band-The Yellow Diary, singer Nikhil D'souza, and Stand-up Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who will be performing LIVE virtually for the audience on 26th, 27th, and 28th night consecutively.
Interestingly, MICANVAS will also host exciting competitions, including RJWars, Dialetica, Last Manager Standing, The Hashtag Movement, The Brand Synergy, and many more.
HIGHLIGHTS:
*Speaker sessions by Ms. Rashi Goel, Director, Marketing and Consumer Connections, Nestle India, Mr. Rakesh Godhwani, Founder of School of Meaningful Experiences, Mr. Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairperson, Ogilvy UK and Dr. David Aaker, Vice Chairman, Prophet & Professor Emeritus at the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley
*Journalism Panel on 'The Alternate Reality in Today's India' with Mr. Kishore Ajwani, Managing Editor, News18 India, Mr. Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Former Editor, Economic and Political Weekly and Mr. Govindraj Ethiraj, Founder, www.indiaspend.org
*Workshops on 'Advanced Copywriting & Brand Storytelling', 'Dating 101 in Modern India', ‘Creativity’
*ProNight artist performances with Anubhav Singh Bassi, The Yellow Diary and Nikhil D'souza.
PLEASE NOTE:
*For speaker sessions and artists night, interested individuals can register here (https://www.townscript.com/e/micanvas-2020-130334)
*The registrations for competitions are closed.
Please visit http://micanvas.in/ for more details.
