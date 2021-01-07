MICANVAS’20 – India’s largest marketing festival

Apart from the sessions, students battled it out over 15 events to win prizes totaling Rs. 6 lakhs. Last Manager Standing, the marquee event, tested participants' managerial acumen from across the country over a 3-day marathon. Gambit by the Sports Marketing Club of MICA gave sports enthusiasts the chance to work on an exciting sports marketing case study, that of fan engagement for the Delhi Daredevils. This year, the Pro-Nights brought virtual concerts from popular artists like Anubhav Singh Bassi, a Stand-up Comedian, Nikhil D'Souza, and The Yellow Diary to make the event as special as always.

With an unforgettable festival to close out the year in style, the bar has been set high for MICANVAS 2021.