Moneycontrol to host ‘Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit – targeting ₹100 trillion’

Moneycontrol will host its first Mutual Fund summit on December 14, 2022.
The summit will raise critical discussions, dialogues, and debates featuring some of the industry's top executives, CEOs, and fund managers.
The summit will have Usha Thorat, Chairperson of the SEBI Mutual Funds’ Advisory Committee & former RBI Deputy Governor as the Guest of Honour, and Ananta Barua, Whole Time Member, SEBI as chief guest.
At the heart of the summit is the retail investor and all discussions and dialogues planned have been crafted keeping the retail investor in mind. For instance, how can the mutual funds industry serve investors better as it becomes larger by the way. With size, come responsibilities; is the India MF industry equipped to handle its fiduciary responsibility? We plan to raise vital questions with some of industry’s top-most minds. The role of FinFluencers, as also newly set-up fund houses, will also be discussed at length.
Industry experts and veterans like Navneet Munot, MD and CEO, HDFC MF, Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO, KFin Technologies, Neil Parekh, CEO, PPFAS MF, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss MF, Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak MF, Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP MF, Neelesh Surana, CIO, Mirae India Asset, R. Srinavasan, Head – Equity, SBI MF, Anoop Bhaskar, Head – Equity, IDFC MF, S. Naren, CIO, ICICI Prudential MF, Rajiv Shastri, CEO, NJ Mutual Fund and more are some of the panelists slated to take the dais.
Commenting on the summit, Binoy Prabhakar, Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, said “With Rs 100 trillion as the aim over the next five years, it’s a whole new roadmap that the bustling mutual fund sector of India is working on now. The summit will thus feature veterans and visionaries who will navigate the challenges and deduce solutions via multiple debates and discussions about the sector. I’m confident that the minutes of the summit will be invaluable in paving the new path for the Indian Mutual Funds industry.”