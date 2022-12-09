Moneycontrol to host ‘Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit – targeting ₹100 trillion’

At the heart of the summit is the retail investor and all discussions and dialogues planned have been crafted keeping the retail investor in mind. For instance, how can the mutual funds industry serve investors better as it becomes larger by the way. With size, come responsibilities; is the India MF industry equipped to handle its fiduciary responsibility? We plan to raise vital questions with some of industry’s top-most minds. The role of FinFluencers, as also newly set-up fund houses, will also be discussed at length.