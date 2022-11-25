MX Player recognized as a Top Employer in the 2022: India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI)

With a diverse set of workforce, MX Player has worked consciously towards creating a work environment where all people are truly welcomed, valued and respected — for all of who they are. Considering diversity and inclusion as vital pillars for an organization to thrive, MX Player, in June 2022, introduced #PressPlayForAll for its 100K+ strong LinkedIn family. The brand also has actively taken steps to engage with the LGBTQ+ community at the grassroots level with gender-neutral medical and leave policies, attracting LGBTQ+ candidates through its LinkedIn page and using social media platforms to lead conversations on LGBTQ+ equality.