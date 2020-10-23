MX Player wins big at the2 020 Asian Academy Creative Awards

The OTT Platform has bagged awards for its acclaimed shows Queen and Times of Music.
MX Player, which has become India’s leading entertainment streaming platform, has been wowing viewers with their diverse slate of engaging MX Originals and the brand continues its winning streak at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards. The Asian Academy Creative Awards are Asia-Pac’s most prestigious awards for creative excellence, honoring the excellence in craft and technical discipline across multiple platforms including television, digital, mobile, streaming and any other emerging technologies.
The streaming giant recorded two victories this season at the award ceremony – the prestigious Best Original Program by OTT was bagged by its Ramya Krishnan starrer Queen and the Best Music/Dance Program Awards was bagged by its larger than life music reality chat show - Times of Music.
Commenting on the win, Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer - MX Player said, “The passion for creating differentiated content is what drives us at MX, and we are thrilled to be recognised on a global platform like the Asian Academy Creative Awards. Our aim has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to audiences, and I’d like to thank the teams of both these projects, who have helped us achieve this honour. Recognitions like these continue to strengthen our belief in what we’re doing and compels us to think out of the box and do better with every other endeavour.”