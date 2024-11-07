MY FM celebrates fifth season of 'Aapke Ghar Ka Diya Jayega Ayodhya'

MY FM, the flagship radio brand of Dainik Bhaskar Group has recently celebrated the fifth season of ‘Aapke Ghar ka diya jayega Ayodhya.’ This year, MY FM’s 'Aapke Ghar Ka Diya Jayega Ayodhya' campaign expanded to 7 states and 30 cities, delivering over 5,40,000 diyas to Ayodhya in 20 days with MY FM RJs leading the effort.

This initiative was supported by Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Ayodhya Nagar Nigam along with collaboration with Fortune Foods.

‘The overwhelming response to ‘Aapke Ghar Ka Diya Jayega Ayodhya’ underscores our commitment to provide the best experience to our listeners. We are proud to be a part of this journey making Diwali special and unique’, said Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM.