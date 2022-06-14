MY FM launches a series of on ground activations across its markets

MY FM has completed more than 15 years in most of these markets.
MY FM the radio network arm of DB Corp Ltd has announced a series of on ground activations across all its markets. Both these cities witnessed mega events on Saturday events. In Ahmedabad, Kirtidan Gadhvi and Osman Mir performed at MY FM Jalsavaad reloaded on the backdrop of river front to an audience of more than 20,000 people in the esteemed presence of the Chief Minister of State Bhupendra Patel.
In Jaipur it was a heavenly evening for the audience with Gaur Gopal Das talking about life lessons. It was a packed house and the audience thoroughly enjoyed the interaction with motivational speaker and lifestyle coach.
Speaking about these events, Rahul Namjoshi CEO, MY FM said, “MY FM is back with on ground events, this was our 3rd event in Jaipur within 45 days under the MY FM Jalwa branding, each of these event is very unique the first one Pink Party, the second was Kabir Café. At Ahmedabad, this is our second event; the first one was with Shailesh Lodha. The amazing response both from the audience and advertiser partners boosts our confidence and we are rolling out more on ground events across other markets of MY FM. There is a lot of action as promised”
He added, “MY FM has completed 15 years or more in most of these markets, these events are a way of giving back the love and support we have got from the people of these cities and advertiser partners”