MY FM launches 'Gita Darshan'

Gita Darshan will feature Krishna’s Sudarshan-Chakra as the main host and will give solutions to current day-to-day struggles that the new generation faces. The solutions will be inferred from different anecdotes that Lord Krishna shares with Arjun in the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Just like Arjun gets perplexed during the Mahabharat and seeks Lord Krishna’s guidance, the current-generation has a lot of unanswered questions to their daily confusions and looks-up to peers and the internet for guidance. Unlike Lord Krishna, the internet’s bandwidth for such solutions is very limited. Gita Darshan brings back all the life-lessons given by Krishna and fits them in-sync with this generation’s problems. The packaging of the daily capsules is done to cater students and young professionals of new India.