Nat Geo to premiere ‘Future Cities: How They Are Made’ on September 26

Due to increasing population, today’s cities are swelling with a rural to urban migration rate of 25 to 30 persons per minute. To manage this rapid change, the country needs to create and maintain smart and sustainable cities. The Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor is a pioneering solution to encourage employment, sustainability and urbanization. Exploring the endeavor to create world-class infrastructure that promotes manufacturing and industrialization in upcoming cities, National Geographic announced its film, ‘Future Cities: How They Are Made’. The documentary follows the effort that goes behind planning and executing the idea behind this project and its positive impact on rural to urban migrants.