Nayab’ Vedix celebrates festivals of India with mithai, crackers and Soundarya

Becomes the first pure play D2C brand to roll out a beauty festival
India’s largest customised Ayurvedic beauty brand, Vedix is gearing up to celebrate its first ever ‘Soundarya’ Festival - Vedix Beauty Festival. The brand announces discounts, flash sales, beautiful limited edition gift boxes, free gifts et al.
Vedix would also be launching a massive digital campaign #TyoharonKiKhushiWithVedix from 3rd Oct 2021. The Campaign will feature Vedix customers with their stories of celebrating festivals of India after 20 months. The brand has also brought on board 300 influencers to promote the campaign.
Vedix, stands for ‘nayab’ and high efficacy products. The campaign will be designed on the ethos of the brand as they plan to celebrate stories of ‘New India’. This Karwachauth, put a smile on your mother-in-law’s face as you surprise her with Vedix limited edition gift box. Gift yourself an aromatic bath ritual kit. Festivals are meant to spread joy, happiness and smiles. This festive season Ladoo and Barfi nahi Vedix.
Jatin Gujrati, Business Head - Vedix, says, “This festive season will be a special one as all of us step into the post-pandemic world. We wish to share and bring cheer to our one million customers by doing something special for them. We have brought our 5,000 years old dharohar as a gift for our customers and the deals and offers we have in store for you, will make festivals more special. Father in laws put a smile and radiance on your son in law’s face, ladies give this gift to your daughter in law for her Karvachauth Sargi, boys gift it to your mom, your sister, your brother or self love for yourself. ”
The ‘Soundarya’ Festival will feature specially crafted deep discounts, flash sales on festival days like Durga Pooja, Karwachauth, Dussehra, Diwali, Samvat New Year, Bhai Dooj and Chhath and gift boxes starting from Rs 999 onwards.
Two new packaged gift boxes will be up for grabs -- Vedix Glow Kit (Face oil, scrub, clay mask, toner and face roller) & Vedix aromatic bath ritual kit (Body wash, Body lotion, Body scrub, Body mist, loofah and a lip balm)
The beauty festival is going to be live from 3st Oct till 8th November on Vedix.com and top marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle, Myntra.
