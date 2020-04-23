Nestlé India through its brand MAGGI brings a new ‘service campaign’ to make cooking simple and enjoyable

Nestlé India with its wide range of products and portfolio has always aimed to deepen trust with its consumers, add inspiration to everyday cooking and cater to their needs in all circumstances. At a time like today, our consumers need solutions that enable them to serve delicious food at home, with easily available ingredients, every day. As a trusted ally for decades, it is our endeavour to be consumers’ ally, at this time. Nestlé has introduced “MAGGI – Cooking Made Simple” a service that will make every-day cooking simple, convenient and enjoyable for everybody.
This service will be available through, our website MAGGI.in, that brings the most popular recipes from across the country, under three areas of “made easy”, “made with a twist” and “made healthier.”
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Nikhil Chand, director, Foods & Confectionery, Nestlé India, said “Nestlé has been present in Indian kitchens for over a century. In trying times like these, with limited ingredients, meals made at home demand variety. The solutions available on www.maggi.in will encourage consumers of all skill levels to approach everyday cooking with confidence and enthusiasm, discover new ideas and have access to expert tips and serve something delightful. For the first time, we will also provide a platform to several home chefs and make nearly 700 of their popular recipes available on our website. Feedback from consumers will help enrich this service. Through this service we hope to play a small part in helping people create memorable food moments every day.”
The recipes on MAGGI.in have been carefully curated to add variety and diversity to everyday meals, provide convenience to main meal planning and cooking while ensuring a proper balance of taste and nutrition.
