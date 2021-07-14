New Age Parents turn to digital for old sleep traditions with ‘Sounds of Sleep’

Conceptualised and ideated by Sunny Side Up, the digital series of lullabies was co-produced by Lodestar UM Studios and Sony Music.

Sounds of Sleep was all about reviving lullabies, the proven relaxation and sleep aid being used for children for at least 4000 years. Duroflex, a leading sleep solutions brand, curated a collection of popular regional lullabies from across India. A digital series featuring some phenomenal singers bringing some of the most loved lullabies was very well received by the viewers.