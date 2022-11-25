News18 Assam North-East successfully hosted Utkrisht–Assam excellence awards in Jorhat

This celebration of excellence was graced by chief guest Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Honorable Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ministry of Ayush. Commenting on the awards night, he said, “I’m delighted to be present at the Utkrisht - The Assam Excellence Awards (The Upper Assam Chapter) in Jorhat. My heartfelt congratulations go to all awardees. I wish the very best for them and their upcoming endeavours to help Assam shine in the national arena. In doing so, I also appreciate the commendable effort by News18 Assam-NE in identifying and felicitating the luminaries of our state.”