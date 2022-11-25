News18 Assam North-East successfully hosted Utkrisht–Assam excellence awards in Jorhat

The prestigious award ceremony was graced by various popular dignitaries including shri Sarbananda Sonowal, honorable union cabinet minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ministry of Ayush.
News18 Assam North-East held its flagship awards ceremony Utkrisht 2022, Assam Excellence Awards (The Upper Assam Chapter) in Jorhat on 16th November 2022.
In a landmark move, the prestigious ceremony crossed the boundaries of the state capital of Guwahati to give recognition to deserving luminaries in Upper Assam. The grand event will be telecast on News18 Assam North-East on the 25th of November, Friday at 10 PM.
The mesmerizing gala ceremony featured the humane jewels of Assam across several disciplines and industries, who were awarded for their tremendous contribution towards the state’s welfare.
This celebration of excellence was graced by chief guest Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Honorable Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ministry of Ayush. Commenting on the awards night, he said, “I’m delighted to be present at the Utkrisht - The Assam Excellence Awards (The Upper Assam Chapter) in Jorhat. My heartfelt congratulations go to all awardees. I wish the very best for them and their upcoming endeavours to help Assam shine in the national arena. In doing so, I also appreciate the commendable effort by News18 Assam-NE in identifying and felicitating the luminaries of our state.”
News18 Assam Utkrisht 2022, Assam Excellence Awards (The Upper Assam Chapter) was co-powered by Reliance Industries Ltd., and had Kaziranga University, MAAC Lachitnagar, and Magik Cook as associate sponsors.
Tune in to News18 Assam NE on 25th November 2022 at 10 PM for an exclusive experience of the awards ceremony