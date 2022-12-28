By afaqs!
Companies

News18 Bangla launches devotional morning show ‘Amrita Katha Amrita Vani’

The show will feature readings of Bhagwat Geeta, Kathamritam, and other Hindu scriptures by the most respected monks of Ramakrishan Math & Ramakrishna Mission.

News18 Bangla, the news channel of West Bengal, presents ‘Amrita Katha Amrita Vani’, a devotional show dedicated to instill soulful positivity amongst viewers. Created in association with Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Belur, the show will air from the 1st  of January 2023, every day at 6:30 AM.

Amrita Katha Amrita Vani will have the audience witness the glory of some of the most revered monks from the prestigious Ramkrishna Math & Ramkrishna Mission inspiring with multifarious aspects of life teachings.

Touching upon all intrinsic elements of devotion, this exceptional show will include devotional songs of Shri Ramakrishna/Swamiji etc, recitation of Stotras/Slokas/ reading Bhagwat Geeta and its translation for the mass audience, day-specific preaching by monks, reading ‘Kathamritam’/’Swami-Sisya Sanbad’/’Mayer Katha’, day-specific auspicious celebrations and much more.

We got this information from press release

Stuck with an advertising agency and looking to change? Let afaqs! marketplace assist you
Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com