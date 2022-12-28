News18 Bangla launches devotional morning show ‘Amrita Katha Amrita Vani’

Touching upon all intrinsic elements of devotion, this exceptional show will include devotional songs of Shri Ramakrishna/Swamiji etc, recitation of Stotras/Slokas/ reading Bhagwat Geeta and its translation for the mass audience, day-specific preaching by monks, reading ‘Kathamritam’/’Swami-Sisya Sanbad’/’Mayer Katha’, day-specific auspicious celebrations and much more.