News18 Bihar / Jharkhand presents second edition of e-Agenda Bihar

As the fierce battle for Bihar elections is reaching its peak with the first phase of polling a little more than a week away, News18 Bihar / Jharkhand has announced second edition of its flagship initiative “e-Agenda Bihar 2.0”. The channel will bring different political parties and leaders across the spectrum to discuss and debate the issues, strategies, the evolving political situation and the approach adopted by them to win the electoral battle. The Agenda series, from News18 Network - India’s No. 1 News Network, has become established as the most definitive platform that brings a ring side view of the thinking shaping political strategy in the lead- up to elections.