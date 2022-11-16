News18 India conducts Gujarat Adhiveshan, providing bird's eye view of Gujarat's electoral arena

The marque event was graced by Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, the BJP’s Gujarat State President, CR Patil, and several other political leaders.



India is the largest democracy, and elections are its essential pillar. In the run-up to the upcoming Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, News18 India, the country’s No.1 Hindi News channel, hosted ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ to understand the pulse of the political scenario of the state. The event was held at Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad, November 14, 2 PM onwards and was livestreamed on the News18 India website and on YouTube.