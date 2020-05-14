News18 India hosts Lockdown Adhiveshan

The session that followed saw engaging discussions on state-wise strategy for restarting the economy, the impact of lockdown on small and medium business enterprises, and the condition of migrant workers. These sessions featured Sambit Patra, Dr Ajay Alok, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, and Charan Singh Sapra who shared interesting insights on tactical imperatives and trends that will influence India in the times to come. The Lockdown Adhiveshan concluded with the telecast of PM Modi’s Address to the nation.