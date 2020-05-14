News18 India hosts Lockdown Adhiveshan

Organised engaging and impactful discussions ahead of PM Modi’s address to the nation.
As the third phase of the nationwide lockdown draws to a close, News18 India hosted ‘Lockdown Adhiveshan’ just ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s address to the nation. The virtual conclave brought together top political leaders and bureaucrats on one platform to discuss the strategy with regards to the lockdown, policies for migrant workers, and India’s strategy for rebooting of the economy.
From the current spread of the pandemic to the challenges and road ahead to recovery, News18 India’s Lockdown Adhiveshan highlighted major issues in front of the country’s leadership today. The first session witnessed a fiercely-fought debate between leading politicians such as BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi; Congress’ Akhilesh Pratap Singh and AAP’s Sanjay Singh on how India should approach the on-going lockdown.
The session that followed saw engaging discussions on state-wise strategy for restarting the economy, the impact of lockdown on small and medium business enterprises, and the condition of migrant workers. These sessions featured Sambit Patra, Dr Ajay Alok, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, and Charan Singh Sapra who shared interesting insights on tactical imperatives and trends that will influence India in the times to come. The Lockdown Adhiveshan concluded with the telecast of PM Modi’s Address to the nation.
The conversations were led by the channel’s team of veteran anchors and journalists including Kishore Ajwani, Amish Devgan, and Prateek Trivedi who deep dived into the Central and State Government’s long term strategies to recover from the pandemic and the consequent impact.