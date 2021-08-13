News18 Languages Independence Day Musicathon – Season 2

The channels will reverberate with music from Srinivas, Sujata from Tamil Nadu, Pradip Somasundaram, Manju Menon from Kerala, Arjun Janya from Karnataka. Gujarat will feature Arvind Vegda, Geeta Rabari, Parth Oza, Bengal will have Rupankar, Lagnajita, Raghab, Jojo, Gourab and Assam with Priyanka Bharali, Prashanta Rajkhowa, Padmanath Bordoloi, Manashi Sohoria. Maharashta will be featuring songs sung by Pandit Ronu Manjumdar, Hansika Iyer, Rohit Raut, Ajay and Orissa with Bishnu Mohon Kabi, Satyajit Pradhan, Barnali Hota.

Tune in on August 15th for a musical extravaganza.