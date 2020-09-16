News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh presents e-Agenda Madhya Pradesh

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhnan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, former CM Kamal Nath, leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia and top Union / State Ministers to take part.
As Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India, prepares for a high-stakes political battle, News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh is all set to present e-Agenda Madhya Pradesh – a power packed e-conclave to debate the strategies likely to be adopted by the various political parties in the context of the upcoming by-elections.
As the one of the most influential platform of the state, the e-Agenda will bring different political parties and leaders across the spectrum to discuss and debate issues and strategies relating to the upcoming polls. The Agenda series, from News18 Network - India’s No. 1 News Network*, has become established as the most definitive platform that brings a ring side view of the electoral politics.
e-Agenda Madhya Pradesh promises to be a high impact virtual summit with participation from top leaders from the state. The show will have multiple sessions with an array of eminent panelists participating in each session. The sessions will revolve around the current political scenario and how it will impact the upcoming by-elections. This event will bring together voices from across the political spectrum including CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, former CM Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra, MP’s Urban Development & Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh and state BJP President V D Sharma amongst others.
The programme will be telecast live on News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh and its social & digital platforms. As the state’s leading news channel News18 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh has always taken the lead on all key matters related to the state. The channel has been at the forefront of covering elections bringing the most accurate and fastest updates on the same. With e-Agenda Madhya Pradesh, News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh aims at providing an unmatched insight into the competing narratives that will define the discourse in the upcoming by-elections.
Tune in to e-Agenda Madhya Pradesh, 4 PM onwards on 16th September, only on News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh.
