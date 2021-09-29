News18 Madhya Pradesh launches “Sadak Mein Saindhmaari”

A month-long special initiative to address road encroachment problems in region.
After the success of “Sabki Sehat Sabse Zaroori” campaign, which aimed to transform the healthcare system of the two states, News 18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh is all set to launch another initiative with the intent to put light on one of the major issues of the two states i.e., encroachment on roads and pavements.
The problem of illegal encroachment on roads and pavements has become a major issue that is often neglected, leaving the people of the state in peril. All the big and small cities have fallen prey to illegal encroachment leading to several other problems for commuters including immense traffic congestion, accidents and even loss of life. As the problem keeps on growing and is overlooked as a general trend, there is a need to take on this issue and devise solutions through which the problem of encroachment can be reduced, making roads and pavements safer for commuters and pedestrians.
News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh with its month-long initiative” Sadak Mein Saindhmari” will identify major constituencies of the two states where encroachment is a big problem and crackdown on illegal encroachments. The campaign will consist of stories, special shows as well as interviews with the concerned leaders and other important members of the local administration. The campaign will also include shop owners and retailers in a constructive dialogue to identify solutions for same.
