News18 Madhya Pradesh launches “Sadak Mein Saindhmaari”

The problem of illegal encroachment on roads and pavements has become a major issue that is often neglected, leaving the people of the state in peril. All the big and small cities have fallen prey to illegal encroachment leading to several other problems for commuters including immense traffic congestion, accidents and even loss of life. As the problem keeps on growing and is overlooked as a general trend, there is a need to take on this issue and devise solutions through which the problem of encroachment can be reduced, making roads and pavements safer for commuters and pedestrians.