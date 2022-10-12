News18 organised L’Aspiration Summit

The summit presented thought-provoking discussions by top faces from multiple backgrounds and disciplines on various aspects of aspirations and luxury now, all under one roof, on October 10th, 2022, at The Marriott, Chandigarh.
In a rapidly evolving social milieu the idea of what constitutes luxury is fast changing. An upwardly mobile and hugely aspirational young India is fundamentally altering the space which was once the exclusive preserve of the uber rich and the royalty. News18 Network – the No.1 news channel network in India, presented L’Aspiration Summit – a one-of-a-kind event which brought a unique perspective on the changing definitions of what constitutes aspiration and luxury in the country. This summit was held on 10th October 2022 at The Marriott, Chandigarh.
The L’Aspiration Summit featured various discussions on the opportunities, challenges and trends that are shaping the rarefied world of luxe – definitions, formats, access. Highly acclaimed dignitaries came together to provide a rare glimpse into a world and a lifestyle that most can only dream of. The speakers included Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar (Mewar Royal), Baisa Priyamvada Kumari (Princess Talcher State Orissa), Tikka Amrinder Singh Brar (Faridkot Royal), Zoravar Shersingh Kalsia (Kalsia Estate, Haryana), Aditi Govitrikar (Actor, Physician, Mrs World 2001), Anuj Sawhney (Actor and MD Swiss Military), Jatin Kochhar (Artist Fashion Designer), Sardar Tegbir Singh Brar (Muktsar Stud Farms), Karanvir Singh Sibia (Jind Riyasat Nazam Family), Manish Mehrotra (International Corporate Chef), Raghavendra Rathore (Stylist and Designer) and Satinder Sartaaj (Singer, Actor, Poet).
Sharing his thoughts about L’Aspiration Summit, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO Hindi Cluster, Network18 said; “News18 Network is renowned for pushing the envelope on content and formats, and category first initiatives. L’Aspiration Summit is another such addition to our portfolio, a reflection of our commitment to innovation, and contemporary & fresh thinking. I am certain our audiences, especially the younger viewers, will find this Summit highly engaging as it explores the various nuances of changing aspirations and lifestyles.”
