News18 organised L’Aspiration Summit

In a rapidly evolving social milieu the idea of what constitutes luxury is fast changing. An upwardly mobile and hugely aspirational young India is fundamentally altering the space which was once the exclusive preserve of the uber rich and the royalty. News18 Network – the No.1 news channel network in India, presented L’Aspiration Summit – a one-of-a-kind event which brought a unique perspective on the changing definitions of what constitutes aspiration and luxury in the country. This summit was held on 10th October 2022 at The Marriott, Chandigarh.