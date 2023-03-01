Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 is back in a digitally power-packed avatar that inspires kids with #AllAboutYou

In a unique avatar, KCA 2022 will engage kids through short and snacky content across platforms and screens. Like every year, the winners will be bestowed with the coveted Nickelodeon Blimp and get slimed as a badge of honour! In addition to the existing categories such as Favorite Movie Actor, Favorite Video Game, Favorite Movie, Favourite Sportsperson, Favourite Food amongst others, this season will witness the introduction of exciting and socially trending categories to recognize short content influencers and platforms. From Favourite Audio on Reels to Favourite Influencer and Favourite Shorts, the young fans also stand a chance to vote for their Favourite Song, Favourite TV show, Favourite Dancing Star, to name a few. The categories and nominations were gathered from an exhaustive research study conducted to determine who and what were the kids’ favourites. While the previous editions witnessed Subway Surfers, Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, P.V. Sindhu, MS Dhoni and several others win big in their respective categories, it will be exciting to see who takes the blimp home this time!