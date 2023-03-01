Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 is back in a digitally power-packed avatar that inspires kids with #AllAboutYou

With ‘Kids Ki Choice, Kids Ki Voice’, the iconic Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, will reiterate its focus on empowering kids with #It’sAllAboutYou.
Nickelodeon – is all set to bring back the most special time of the year with an all-new edition of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022.
The 2022 edition of the awards will don a digitally powered avatar, reaching out to our young viewers with entertaining and relatable formats, and lots of slime! With ‘Kids Ki Choice, Kids Ki Voice’, the iconic Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, will reiterate its focus on empowering kids with #It’sAllAboutYou.
In a unique avatar, KCA 2022 will engage kids through short and snacky content across platforms and screens. Like every year, the winners will be bestowed with the coveted Nickelodeon Blimp and get slimed as a badge of honour! In addition to the existing categories such as Favorite Movie Actor, Favorite Video Game, Favorite Movie, Favourite Sportsperson, Favourite Food amongst others, this season will witness the introduction of exciting and socially trending categories to recognize short content influencers and platforms. From Favourite Audio on Reels to Favourite Influencer and Favourite Shorts, the young fans also stand a chance to vote for their Favourite Song, Favourite TV show, Favourite Dancing Star, to name a few. The categories and nominations were gathered from an exhaustive research study conducted to determine who and what were the kids’ favourites. While the previous editions witnessed Subway Surfers, Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, P.V. Sindhu, MS Dhoni and several others win big in their respective categories, it will be exciting to see who takes the blimp home this time!
Speaking on KCA 2022, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, “Over the years Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards has not just carved a space for itself with kids but also with the A-listers of Bollywood, TV, Sports and several other spaces as they aspire to be the kid’s favourites. The nominees look forward to winning the coveted Nickelodeon Blimp and the heart of their young fans. It is truly a precious award for many, just like it is truly a special initiative for us. We are confident of presenting yet another power-packed edition of KCA that truly collaborates, creates, and celebrates with our young viewers.”
Sonali Bhattacharya, head - marketing, Kids TV Network, Viacom18, further added, “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards has always been about putting the power in the hands of kids. With the proposition of #It’sAllAboutYou, we have remained true to that promise and reimagined KCA to meaningfully connect with this generation of screenagers. This year’s edition is completely platform and format agnostic and will reach out to kids with innovative experience across screens. We are looking forward to this year’s edition and are certain that it will strike the right chord with our young audience.”
We got this information from press release