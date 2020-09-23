Nickelodeon unveils its 9th animated IP 'Ting Tong'

Ting Tong! Who is There? All new entertainment in the Nick of time with Ting Tong! Every year, India’s premiere kids’ entertainment destination has introduced characters that are endearing and have gone on to emerge as icons amongst children across the country. The comic capers of Motu Patlu, the magic of Rudra, the adventures of Shiva and the mischiefs of the Golmaal Gang have all provided a fun and immersive entertainment experience that has made them a part of every child’s daily life. This continuous innovation, with kids and their entertainment needs at its core, has established Nickelodeon as the undisputed leader in the category for over 6 consecutive years. Post the success of its 8 Ips, the leading franchise is all set to introduce kids to its original 9th IP - Ting Tong. Adding further depth and scale to the brands diverse content portfolio, the 7-minute animated show - Ting Tong will bring alive short, snacky and exciting drama for kids that is sure to provide unparalleled comedy. The show will air starting September 28 at 9 am only on Sonic.